Ministry of Peshmerga discusses media strategy on Erbil-Baghdad cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Director-General of Media and National Awareness of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Brigadier General Othman Mohammed Mustafa, discussed media strategy with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) representative to the Iraqi Armed Forces Command, General Abdul-Khaliq Talaat, on Sunday.

Talaat talked about how to improve security media relations and cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil.

"Both sides agreed that the security media's discourse should be within the framework of delivering common messages and should be directed in detail, particularly in a situation where cooperation and coordination between Erbil and Baghdad is at a good level," the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement.

Moreover, Brigadier General Mustafa also met with the newly appointed Media Adviser of the Coalition forces, Captain Johana. They discussed the current media strategy and how to assist and support coalition advisory teams on the project's content.

"In this regard, the Director General considered it necessary to continue the cooperation of the coalition forces and to prepare training plans in all fields jointly," the Ministry of Peshmerga said.

Moreover, both sides also discussed the establishment of an Information Operations Center for countering extremist ideas.

In March, the Ministry of Peshmerga's Media and National Awareness Directorate met with the Iraqi Security Media Cell and the Deputy Commander of the coalition forces in Iraq and Syria to coordinate media strategy.

"The participants emphasized the strength of working together and a desire for even greater synchronization going forward," the US-led coalition said of the meeting.