Peshmerga delegation meets with Iraqi Security Media Cell in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Peshmerga's media and national awareness directorate met with the Iraqi Security Media Cell and the Deputy Commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a tweet.

Today media & national awareness directorate high delegation of @KRG_MOPE in Baghdad met with iraqi security media cell @SecMedCell & deputy commander of the coalition forces in iraq & syria. pic.twitter.com/KgBHIUbg3U — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) March 27, 2022

"We are proud to have been part of a meeting today w/ @SecMedCell & @KRG_MOPE intended to improve collaboration, partnership & communication. The participants emphasized the strength of working together & a desire for even greater synchronization going forward," the official account of the US-led coalition tweeted.

"Another example of great collaboration between our #Peshmerga and #ISF partners," tweeted Colonel Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North.

Also, a Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP) delegation visited Baghdad and had a special meeting at the US Embassy in Iraq on Mar. 21.

The MOP delegation consisted of Major-General Hoshmand Haider, the deputy chief of staff for the administration and logistics, Major-General Bakhtiar Muhammad, senior MOP advisor, and Brigadier General Muhammad Saeed, the MOP's director of coordination and relations. They discussed Peshmerga's requirements.

The US-led coalition has supported the efforts of Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to fight ISIS.

In November, the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga markedly increased cooperation against ISIS after the group launched a series of nighttime attacks that killed over 20 Peshmerga and civilians.

Peshmerga forces also recently carried out a series of clearance operations against ISIS in the Garmiyan region.