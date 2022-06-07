SDF ready to coordinate with Syrian government to thwart potential Turkish attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday said they are ready to "coordinate with the forces of the Damascus government to thwart any potential Turkish attack and protect Syrian territories."

The SDF Military Council recently held an extraordinary meeting to discuss recent developments in the north and east Syria following Turkish threats to invade, the SDF Media Centre said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the General Command was briefed in detail on the "Turkish aggressions in the areas of Tal Tamir, Zarkan, Manbij, and Al-Shahba'a (in northern Aleppo), and the military commanders in those areas indicated the negative impact of the Turkish aggressions on the lives of civilians and discussed the best ways to protect them."

The SDF also warned that a new Turkish operation would "bring Syrians back to square one of the Syrian crisis, and the occupation projects, including recent threats, were only a preparation for the partition of Syria."

The SDF said it gives "priority to the commitment to de-escalation agreements, stressing at the same time their readiness to protect the region and its population against any potential attacks with a protracted war."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a new operation against the SDF in Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij.

Since the Turkish threats, there has been a significant increase in Turkish shelling in SDF-controlled areas in northern Aleppo and northeast Syria.

Also, in October 2019, Syrian government forces entered Tal Tamr and other towns under a Russia-backed agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), following a Turkish offensive in the area.

Last Saturday, six Syrian government soldiers were injured by Turkish shelling in the village of Um al-Keif, near Tal Tamr. The Syrian government also reportedly sent reinforcements near Tal Rifaat.

On Saturday, the Syrian government underlined that Turkish threats are a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates earlier said that "aggressive threats of the Turkish regime pose a blatant violation of the international law and the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria."