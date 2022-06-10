Suspected ISIS leader killed in SDF operation in Shadadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Special units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) backed by the US-led coalition killed a suspected ISIS leader during a security operation in the Attala village of al-Shadadi town in the southern countryside of Hasaka province.

“The operation targeted a wanted leader of Daesh (ISIS) who was responsible for funding and transferring money to ISIS cells and their families and promoting ISIS’s extremist propaganda, in addition to planning for terrorist acts targeting service institutions and military and security forces,” the SDF said on Friday.

“The units chased the wanted terrorist as he fled his house, and called him to surrender, yet he refused to answer the call and opened the fire on the units. At the end of the clashes, the terrorist was found dead,” he added.

The SDF said it confiscated the weapons he used along with documents in his possession.

“Our Counter-terrorism Units, our security forces, and the coalition forces continue their efforts in countering terrorism and ISIS cells to maintain the safety and security of the region,” the SDF concluded.

The SDF and the coalition regularly carry out raids against ISIS in northeast Syria to prevent ISIS from making a resurgence in the region.