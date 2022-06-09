Asayish arrests suspected cell that attacked joint SDF-coalition patrol last year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Coordination and Military Operations Center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the arrest on Wednesday of a cell that attacked a joint patrol last August.

The center tweeted that the anti-terror units of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) arrested individuals belonging to a cell that attacked a joint SDF-US coalition patrol in August 2021. Three people were injured in that attack.

The suspects were arrested and their weapons and ammunition confiscated. However, the center did not specify whether the cell was affiliated with ISIS or some other group linked to either Turkey, Iran, or the Syrian government, that have also carried out attacks in northeast Syria.

The SDF and the coalition regularly carry out raids against ISIS in northeast Syria to prevent ISIS from making a resurgence in the region.

They also carry out joint patrols in Syria’s Hasakah province, most of them near the Syrian border town of Derik.

The SDF recently arrested ISIS suspects in the Syrian provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor).

