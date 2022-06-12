Ministry of Peshmerga delegation to visit NESA center in Washington

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Ministry of Peshmerga delegation headed to the United States capital Washington DC on Saturday to participate in meetings of the National Defense University's (NDU) Near East South Asia Center (NESA).

"It is worth mentioning that the Peshmerga ministry delegation, while staying in Washington, will hold several meetings and seminars, as well as participate in all of NESA's programs, which are dedicated to international strategic research, especially the Middle East," the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement.

"The NESA organization conducts annual conferences, meetings and seminars on this field and invites high-ranking officers of the coalition countries to the conferences," the statement added.

The Department of Defense runs NESA. According to its official website, "The NESA Center is the US Department of Defense's regional center focused on enhancing security cooperation between the US and the Near East and South Asia."

Last year, a Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs delegation also visited Washington DC for a brief study period at the NDU.

Read More: Peshmerga Ministry delegation visits Washington, demonstrating US commitment

Moreover, a joint Peshmerga-Iraqi Army delegation visited the United States in May this year.

The Ministry of Peshmerga receives annual assistance from Washington through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.

The CTEF program is a primary vehicle by which the US encourages the formation of a unified Peshmerga command under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs. It provides for the training and equipping of Peshmerga forces, as its name suggests, which includes salaries, weapons, ammunition, and equipment.

One of the main activities of the Kurdistan Regional Government mission in Washington is to keep US officials, including lawmakers, apprised of the Peshmerga contribution to the fight against ISIS and, thereby, helping to ensure the program's continued funding.

Additional background by Laurie Mylroie.