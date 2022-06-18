President Masoud Barzani receives Syrian Kurdish delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani met with a high-level Kurdish National Council (KNC) delegation in Erbil’s Salahadin on Saturday, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

During the meeting, the situation in Syria was discussed. The KNC briefed President Barzani on the latest developments in Syria and shared the concerns of Syrian Kurds about their future.

President Barzani gave advice to the KNC about the situation Syrian Kurds face and stressed that the Syrian Kurdish youth should not leave the region and should become self-reliant.

The meeting came amidst Turkish threats to launch a cross-border military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the cities of Manbij and Tal Rifaat.

In May, President Barzani also briefed the Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Filip Vanden Bulcke, on the situation in Syria.

The KNC was founded in Erbil on Oct. 26, 2011, with the support of President Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In previous meetings with Western diplomats and journalists, the KNC has criticized its rival, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), for human rights abuses. The PYD dominates the civilian Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).