President Masoud Barzani receives Belgian Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani received the Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Filip Vanden Bulcke in his office in Erbil on Saturday.

Ambassador Bulcke thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its cooperation with Belgium and the bilateral relations between Erbil and Brussels. He also noted Barzani’s historical role in the Kurdish struggle.

The two officials discussed the political situation in Iraq, current challenges to the political process, and ongoing efforts to form a new Iraqi government.

Barzani and Bulcke also exchanged views on the situation in Syria.

Regarding the situation in the Yezidi-majority district of Sinjar, where civilians were recently displaced by clashes between the Iraqi Army and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)-affiliated militias, the officials agreed on the need for normalizing the situation there so people can safely return to their homes.