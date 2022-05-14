Politics

President Masoud Barzani receives Belgian Ambassador

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani in meeting with Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Filip Vanden Bulcke, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, May 14, 2022. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani in meeting with Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Filip Vanden Bulcke, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, May 14, 2022. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan Masoud Barzani Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Filip Vanden Bulcke Iraqi Governemnt Foremation 2022 Sinjar Krg Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani received the Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Filip Vanden Bulcke in his office in Erbil on Saturday. 

Ambassador Bulcke thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its cooperation with Belgium and the bilateral relations between Erbil and Brussels. He also noted Barzani’s historical role in the Kurdish struggle. 

Read More: PM Barzani and Belgian Ambassador emphasize strengthening economic ties

The two officials discussed the political situation in Iraq, current challenges to the political process, and ongoing efforts to form a new Iraqi government.

Barzani and Bulcke also exchanged views on the situation in Syria.

Regarding the situation in the Yezidi-majority district of Sinjar, where civilians were recently displaced by clashes between the Iraqi Army and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)-affiliated militias, the officials agreed on the need for normalizing the situation there so people can safely return to their homes.

President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani in meeting with Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Filip Vanden Bulcke, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, May 14, 2022. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani in meeting with Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Filip Vanden Bulcke, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, May 14, 2022. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive