Commission of Integrity signs agreement with UN to strengthen Kurdistan’s anti-corruption frameworks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s (KRI) Commission of Integrity (CoI) renewed an agreement to strengthen legislative and strategic anti-corruption frameworks on Sunday.

The three-year agreement provides a framework for cooperation between the two partners in many areas, including identifying gaps in anti-corruption legislation and developing new policies in line with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, the UNDP said in a press release.

It will also enhance the KRI’s strategic anti-corruption framework, and strengthen the role of the CoI Investigations Department.

“We, at the Commission of Integrity of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, have multiple challenges in our day-to-day activities. Hence, having substantial contributors and supporters, who are ready to lend a hand to us - is a real value,” Dr. Ahmed Anwar, the Chairman of the KRI Commission of Integrity, said.

“Continuing cooperation with our long-time partner UNDP is to strengthen KRI CoI's legislative and strategic anti-corruption frameworks and improving our capacities in line with worldwide approaches.”

Barbara Egger, Head of the Cooperation Section at the EU Delegation to Iraq, said the renewed agreement is “a sign of continued commitment of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Commission of Integrity to deliver on Iraq’s own regional and international commitments and respond to the clear expectations of Iraqi citizens.”

“I welcome this step and look forward to a continued partnership under the EU-funded project, to the benefit of Iraq and its people.”

Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad, said that a robust anti-corruption agenda and investigative arm of the Commission of Integrity will “mean increased transparency and accountability, and a more efficient administration of justice in line with international standards.”

“We are delighted to renew this commitment with KRI’s Commission of Integrity which will be instrumental in restoring public confidence in the institutions that serve them,” she concluded.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his 9th Cabinet have committed themselves to combat corruption.

Last year, the Public Integrity Commission of the Kurdistan Region referred around 50 corruption cases to the judiciary in the first half of 2021.