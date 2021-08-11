Kurdistan integrity commission refers 50 corruption files to the judiciary in 6 months

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Public Integrity Commission of the Kurdistan Region has referred around 50 corruption cases to the judiciary in the first half of 2021.

Mushir Rashid, Director-General of the Integrity Commission’s legal department, told Kurdistan 24 that the commission had opened hundreds of corruption files, including 50 cases in the last six months. Five have been addressed – one in Erbil and four in Duhok – he said.

"In order to continue fighting corruption and settling its cases in a short time, we demanded the opening of a special court in Erbil, and we submitted a draft law to the Kurdistan Parliament for this purpose," Rashid added.

"But the project was returned to us and we were told that it must be completely amended, and accordingly the Judicial Council decided to establish a special anti-corruption court," Rashid said.

"When we proposed amending some articles of the Corruption Law, Parliament rejected that, and informed us that the entire law must be amended as long as the amended articles exceed 25 percent," he said.

Some of the penalties are light and do not act as a deterrent, Rashid said. “We are not satisfied.”

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the 9th Cabinet have made combating corruption a top priority since taking office, with the premier stressing that corruption damages the economy and undermines public integrity.