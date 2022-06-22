SDF arrests ISIS bomb specialist in Tabqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has arrested an ISIS improvised explosive device (IED) specialist in Tabqa, the US-led Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF) announced on Wednesday.

“The SDF, with support from the @coalition, detained a Daesh (ISIS) IED specialist and confiscated weapons and equipment near #Tabqa,” the official account of SOJTF said.

“We will continue to partner with our SDF partners to ensure the ensuring defeat of Daesh (ISIS).”

Weapons and equipment were seized during the operation, the SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center tweeted on Tuesday.

The center underlined that the SDF works to disrupt and degrade ISIS IED networks to defeat ISIS and protect civilians.

The SDF carries out operations with coalition support against ISIS sleeper cells in northeast Syria on a regular basis.