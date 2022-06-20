SDF units arrest wanted ISIS leader in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Special units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the US-led coalition, arrested a wanted ISIS leader in al-Hijnah village, located in Deir ez-Zor’s eastern countryside."

“The operation targeted a local leader of ISIS cells who was responsible for transporting and smuggling ISIS cell members,” the SDF Press Centre said.

“Based on precise intelligence information, our forces raided the house of the terrorist, arrested him, and confiscated weapons, equipment, and documents proving his involvement with ISIS cells.”

The SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center in a tweet also said that he contributed to "smuggling detainees out of Sina'a prison in January 2022.”

ISIS launched its attack on al-Sina'a prison, which holds 3,000 to 3,500 suspected terrorists, on Jan. 20. On Jan. 30, the SDF said it fully recaptured the prison.

The SDF carries out regular operations against ISIS sleeper cells in northeast Syria, which aim at preventing ISIS from making a resurgence in the region.

Most of these operations are carried out in the Deir ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor) province, where ISIS is the most active.

On Saturday, the SDF also said they arrested a wanted ISIS leader, this time in the al-Si'a village, located in the al-Hasakah province.

On Sunday, the SDF denied media reports that ISIS members escaped from the Raqqa Central Prison amidst Turkish threats of a new operation in northern Syria.

The SDF holds thousands of ISIS families and fighters in camps and detention centers.

“We confirm that there are no such things, and the sweep operations are part of the regular and precautionary security measures on the perimeter of the prison,” the SDF Press Centre said.

In October 2019, when Turkey launched an operation against the SDF, hundreds of imprisoned ISIS members reportedly escaped.

The administration of the al-Hol camp warned on June 14 that a new Turkish operation could lead to an ISIS resurgence in the region.

The al-Hol camp holds thousands of ISIS families, the majority of whom come from Iraq and Syria.