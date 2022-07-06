Kurdistan PM stresses the need to support courts to avoid laxity in punishing criminals

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed the need to support the courts to prevent any slackening in holding criminals accountable for their actions.

The comment was made while receiving the families of the martyrs, Dr. Kawan Ismail and Dr. Idris Hama Khan, who were murdered as a result of a criminal act last week.

Barzani renewed his condolences to “both families of the victims, and also reiterated that the act led to the martyrdom of these two professors represents a major crime and a heavy loss for the people of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Regional Government,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s media office.

Barzani assured that the perpetrator of the crime will receive his justice punishment in accordance with the law.

The Prime Minister also stressed the support to the courts, so that there would be no slackening or negligence in punishing criminals.

The families of the deceased expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for his sympathy and solidarity.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday directed internal security forces to shut down all businesses that sell firearms and confiscate unlicensed weapons to reduce the rising gun violence across the Kurdistan Region.

The decision was made following two deadly shooting incidents in the Kurdistan Regional capital, Erbil, which left four dead. On Thursday morning, a couple was gunned down in what officials called a "social feud". On Tuesday morning, a dismissed student gunned down two university professors in Erbil, causing a public outcry.

