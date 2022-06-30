Security

PM Barzani orders ban on sale of firearms, unlicensed weapons 

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced that joint security teams are being established to enforce the prime minister's decree. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
A man inspects a firearm in one of the Kurdistan Region's arms market in Erbil, Aug. 17, 2014. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan gun violence Masrour Barzani Krg Unlicensed weapon

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday directed internal security forces to shut down all businesses that sell firearms and confiscate unlicensed weapons to reduce the rising gun violence across the Kurdistan Region.

The prime minister also called on the people of Kurdistan Region to hand over their "unlicensed weapons" to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Those weapons will also be confiscated, per Barzani's order. 

The decision was made following two deadly shooting incidents in the Kurdistan Regional capital, Erbil, which left four dead. On Thursday morning, a couple was gunned down in what officials called a "social feud". On Tuesday morning, a dismissed student gunned down two university professors in Erbil, causing a public outcry. 

"We will not sacrifice the safety of our people to criminals, smugglers, opportunists," Barzani added in the statement. 

In a press conference on Wednesday, Barzani also called on the Ministry of Interior to speed up efforts to digitalize the registration process for weapons. 

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced that joint security teams are being established to enforce the prime minister's decree. 

Checkpoints and receptions at public offices will be confiscating unlicensed weapons, the governor added. 

The sale of weapons on social media networks will also be strictly monitored, Khoshnaw said. 

