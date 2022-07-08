PM Barzani 'deeply saddened' by death of former Japanese PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday expressed his sadness over the news of the tragic death of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I am deeply saddened by today's news of the tragic death of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Barzani tweeted.

"My thoughts are with his family and the Japanese people at this difficult time."

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on Friday morning by a gunman, local Japanese media reported. He was 67 years old.

He was shot while giving a speech and died shortly after, despite being airlifted to a hospital.

When Abe was prime minister, he pledged $2.5 billion in 2015 for humanitarian assistance to the Middle East.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister until he left office in 2020.

Japan has spent over $600 million on humanitarian assistance in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, since 2014.

Japan has supported several projects in the Kurdistan Region and provided financial assistance for humanitarian and human security projects.

This includes support for internally displaced people (IDPs) and Syrian refugees who the Kurdistan Region hosts.