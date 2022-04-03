UNDP welcomes $2.5 million contribution from Japan to support social stability in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Iraq on Sunday welcomed a $2.5 million contribution from the Japanese government to support social stability in Iraq.

“UNDP in Iraq is grateful to the Government of Japan,” tweeted UNDP Iraq. “A new $2.5 million contribution from Japan will support social stability in Iraq through Preventing Violent Extremism.”

A UNDP press release outlined the details of the Japanese contribution.

“The contribution will be channeled through UNDP Iraq’s Support to Social Stability in Iraq through Preventing Violent Extremism Project, which will address causes of violent extremism throughout Iraq and assist the Government of Iraq to implement its National Strategy to Combat Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism,” read the statement.

“This will be done through building institutional capacity at the national and sub-national levels, enhancing community resilience, and promoting viable pathways to reduce violent extremism with focusing on women and youth.”

The statement also said that this project would “focus on improving security and stability in communities through advancing sustainable reintegration and socio-economic support to vulnerable groups.”

“UNDP’s unique integrated and comprehensive approach to support stability in Iraq includes infrastructure and housing rehabilitation, livelihoods support, municipal strengthening, security sector reform, and social cohesion, supporting the country’s transition,” it read.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government of Japan for this important contribution and our continued work together to support the people of Iraq,” said UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Zena Ali-Ahmad. “Our partnership with the Government of Iraq on Preventing Violent Extremism is focused on sustaining the stabilization gains made and creating durable solutions for community return and reintegration.”

The UNDP’s support to Social Stability in Iraq through Preventing Violent Extremism Project is part of UNDP Iraq’s five-year Social Cohesion Programme launched in January 2020 to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

“Japan has consistently supported the people of Iraq through various humanitarian assistance since 2014, amounting to over 600 million US dollars to date,” said the Ambassador of Japan to Iraq Suzuki Kotaro. “I praise UNDP’s continuous and tireless endeavor for helping prevent violent extremism, the root causes of terrorism.”

“The Government and the people of Japan wish this project mitigates sufferings of internally displaced and vulnerable people and paves the way for ensuring human security and stability at the community level.”