SDF arrests 12 ISIS suspects in a large operation in Hasakah province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday announced the arrest of 17 ISIS suspects in the northeastern Hasakah province.

The SDF said it arrested 12 ISIS suspects in Hasakah, al-Hol, Tal Hamis, Tal Brak, and Derik in coordination with the International Security Forces (Asayish).

They confiscated a large quantity of ammunition and weapons during the operation.

“The terrorist organization of ISIS is trying to take advantage of the threats launched by the Turkish occupying State against north and eastern Syria,” the SDF media centre said.

The SDF earlier warned that the Turkish threats will negatively affect their operations against ISIS.

Since May, Turkey has repeatedly said it is ready to launch a military operation in northern Syria.

Nevertheless, the SDF has continued operations against ISIS suspects with support from the US-led coalition.

“Coalition Forces & our SDF partners remain united in their pursuit of ridding NE Syria (Northeast Syria) of ISIS remnants so that local communities can rebuild & flourish,” the official Twitter account of the US-led coalition tweeted on Tuesday.