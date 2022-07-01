SDF arrested 17 ISIS suspects in June

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) counter-terrorism units arrested 17 ISIS suspects in June with support from the US-led coalition, the SDF media center said in a statement on Friday.

“Last June, our forces conducted 11 precise security operations, arrested 17 terrorists most of them were dangerous leaders,” the SDF said.

During the operations, a large number of weapons and equipment were confiscated.

“Our Counter-terrorism operations continue in the region by the support of the International Coalition to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and maintain the safety and security of the region,” the SDF said.

Turkish threats to launch a new operation against the SDF “will negatively affect our fight against ISIS,” the group warned.

Since May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to launch a military operation against the SDF in northern Syria.

Moreover, the SDF said Turkish-occupied areas in northern Syria are a safe zone for terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda-affiliate and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Please see U.S. CENTCOM press release regarding a strike conducted in Syria today. pic.twitter.com/oWJCPHtGIR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 27, 2022

The US assassinated Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda-aligned militant, on June 27.

Moreover, in the past, senior ISIS leaders were killed by US-led coalition operations in parts of northwestern Syria under Turkish control or within Turkey’s sphere of influence.

Turkey does not directly control Idlib but has military observation points in the area as part of ceasefire deals brokered with Russia and Iran.

The northwestern province is controlled by HTS, while Turkish-backed groups control other parts of northwest Syria from Afrin to Jarabulus. In the northeast, it occupies Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain) and Tal Abyd in the Hasakah province.