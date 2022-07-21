PM Barzani stresses further cooperation between KRG, Baghdad and International community to end attacks on Iraq and its people

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani in a message to the injured and families of the victims of the shelling of Zakho’s tourist resort stresses coordination and cooperation between Kurdistan Region, Iraq and International community to prevent such attacks from happening again.

“My dear Iraqi brothers and sisters, on behalf the of Kurdistan Regional Government, the Kurdistan Region’s people and myself I extend my condolences to the victims of the unspeakable act that took place yesterday,” Barzani said in a video footage.

Brazani extended his wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured and “I pray to God that the souls of the martyred rest in heaven.”

“We are in dire need for further cooperation between both Kurdistan Regional Government, the Federal Government, and the International Community to protect the souls and the lands of all Iraqis, and also to put an end to these violations,” Barzani added.

Barzani addressed the families of the injured and victims saying “we will be with you and we will do everything in our power to help ease your suffering.”

On Wenesday, Health sources in Duhok province’s Zakho reported that the death toll of the shelling of tourists in the Drakar sub-district has risen to nine, including women and children.

Furthermore, several leading Western countries, including Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, have condemned or offered condolences to the victims.

