Turkey claims assassination of PKK member in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish National Intelligence Organization, MIT, claimed on Saturday that it has killed a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Hasakah province in northeast Syria.

The Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported that Nusret Tebis, code-named “Rustem,” was killed in Hasakah by a MIT operation. It was unclear how Rustem was killed.

Rustem was reportedly on Turkey’s most wanted list.

Rustem, allegedly joined the PKK in 1995 in Siirt and had reportedly fled Turkey in 2008 after a bomb attack in Istanbul.

The PKK has not commented on the claim.

A bomb attack in Güngören, Istanbul in July 2008 killed 17 people and injured 154 more.

Also on Thursday, the Turkish intelligence agency claimed that it assassinated a top female member of the PKK in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province.

Turkey has continued to target the PKK and its local affiliates in both Iraq and Syria. During these attacks, civilians have also been injured and killed.

On July 20, a Turkish artillery attack on a tourist resort in the Kurdistan Region’s Zakho killed nine civilians.

While Baghdad has blamed Turkey, Turkey has blamed the PKK instead.

Moreover, Turkey has threatened since May to carry out a new operation in northeast Syria.