Senior PKK member assassinated in Sulaimani: MIT

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish National Intelligence Organization, MIT, claimed on Thursday that it assassinated a top female member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province.

An MIT hit squad killed Hatice Hezer in Sulaimani, Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported without elaborating on the assassination date.

The squad “returned safely to Turkey”, the report added.

The PKK has not yet commented on the claim.

Security forces in Sulaimani province told Kurdistan 24 they are “unaware” of the incident.

This is not the first time that Turkey claims to have assassinated alleged members of the group inside the Kurdistan Region.

Turkey also carries out targeted drone strikes against senior members of the group. It recently targeted a car in Kalar city, killing all five people, including members of the Kurdish group.

Thursday’s announcement comes amidst tense relations between Iraq and Turkey following the July 20 artillery attack on a tourist resort in the Kurdistan Region’s Zakho that killed nine civilians. Baghdad firmly placed the blame on Ankara for the atrocity. Turkey denied responsibility and blamed the PKK.

In April, Turkey launched its latest cross-border air and ground operation, codenamed Claw-Lock, against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region.