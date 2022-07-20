Kurdistan Region President strongly condemns the ‘crime of shelling’ of a tourist resort in Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned on Wednesday the shelling of a tourist resort in Zakho.

Nechirvan Barzani said in a statement, "we strongly condemn the crime of shelling in Zakho district, which resulted in civilian and tourist victims from various regions of Iraq, and the injury of several others."

He added that "the recurring bombardments and the continuation of battles and clashes between the Turkish army and PKK militants in the border areas are completely unacceptable, it destabilizes the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and the international borders of Iraq, and have led to the evacuation of hundreds of villages and rural areas."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we share their pain and sorrows, and we hope for a speedy recovery for the wounded. The hospitals of the Kurdistan Region, the agencies and the concerned authorities have provided all the necessary assistance and services to the wounded," he added.

Nechirvan Barzani also said "the Turkish army and the PKK militants must stop their battles and clashes and not cause more killing and destruction in the border areas and stop the evils of war and aggression against the people of Kurdistan Region.”

“The Iraqi federal government must take all the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of these crimes and to prevent threats to the security of neighboring countries from Iraqi territory,” Barzani concluded.