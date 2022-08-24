‘Shiite Coordinating Framework considers Supreme Judicial Court as its protector’: Sadr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Saleh Mohammed, known as Leader’s Minister and right hand of the Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Wednesday that Shiite Coordinating Framework considers the Supreme Judicial Court as its protector.

“Falling the current Iraqi regime is not in the interest of some sides; on top of them, the United States Embassy in Baghdad,” tweeted Mohammed.

Mohammed stated that “the Coordinating Framework denounced Tuesday’s protest of the Sadrists outside the Supreme Judicial Court building because it was afraid of uncovering their corruption files and having them fall under the hands of the protestors.”

“If the protest outside the Supreme Judicial Court continued for long, the Coordinating Framework would lose its support and become unable to form a government,” tweeted Mohammed.

The Sadrist movement's sit-in outside the Supreme Judicial Council and its peaceful withdrawal delivered the required message, said Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo member Hoshyar Zebari on Wednesday.

“The Iraqis, the wise Shiite cleric, and its representatives have repeatedly called for the judiciary reform,” Zebari tweeted on Tuesday. “The judiciary must be honest and impartial.”

Zebari emphasized, “the Supreme Judicial Council should not deal with duplicity, and it should stand at the same distance in action and not in words.”

Followers of the Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr installed protest tents outside the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad early Tuesday.

Hundreds of Sadr’s supporters gathered outside the Supreme Judicial Council, starting another protest similar to the one they started a month ago outside the parliament building.

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Court urgently met early Tuesday. They decided to suspend the work of the Supreme Judicial Council, the courts affiliated with it, and the Federal Supreme Court in reaction to the protests of the Sadrists outside the Supreme Judicial Council’s building.

Later in the day, the Shiite cleric and leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, called on his supporters to withdraw from the Supreme Judicial Council building and return to protests in front of the Iraqi parliament building.