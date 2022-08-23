Politics

Sadr’s followers install protest tents outside Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council

“Hundreds of Sadr’s supporters gathered outside the Supreme Judicial Council in the early hours of Tuesday, starting another protest.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Followers of the Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr protesting outside the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad, August 23, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Iraqi Federal Court Muqatada al-Sadr Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Followers of the Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr installed protest tents outside the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad early Tuesday.

Hundreds of Sadr’s supporters gathered outside the Supreme Judicial Council in the early hours of Tuesday, starting another protest, Shivan Jabari, Kurdistan 24 correspondent in Baghdad, reported.  

Obviously, the protest will last long, like the protest outside the Iraqi parliament building by bringing tents and installing them outside the Supreme Judicial Council building.

Earlier, Sadr asked the Supreme Judicial Council to dissolve the parliament. However, the council rejected Sadr’s request.  

“We don’t have the power to dissolve the parliament,” said the Supreme Judicial Council in a statement.

About a month ago, Sadr's supporters began a sit-in outside the Iraqi parliament building, demanding to dissolve the parliament and go for another early election.

Earlier parliament members close to Sadr have also submitted another request to the Iraqi Federal Court, asking it to dissolve the parliament. The Sadrists believe that the current parliament has failed to elect a president and form a government; therefore, they believe it needs to be dissolved.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Federal Court convened to discuss the request. However, it postponed the decision to give the rival political parties a chance to hold talks and reach a consensus. The Iraqi Federal Court is set to convene on August 30 to discuss the topic and decide.

