Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein to visit Iran on Monday

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is expected to arrive in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral relations.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (Photo: Iraqi Foreign Ministry).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is planning to visit Iran this Monday to meet with Iranian officials, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The spokesperson of Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed Al-Sahhaf in a statement said the Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein is planning to meet his Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral relations.

Moreover, the both sides will also discuss the situation in the region, Iranian-Gulf relations and

The Iraqi FM Hussein also visited Iran on April 13 to discuss bilateral, regional and international relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

Iraq has previously hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021 before between Riyadh and Tehran, aimed at easing the tensions between the two regional superpowers. 

