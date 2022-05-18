Politics

Iranian and Saudi FMs to meet in Baghdad soon

According to Qudusi, the foreign ministers will discuss bilateral ties, reopening embassies and consulates, and the crisis in Yemen.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
The flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Combined photo by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran and Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministers are set to meet in Baghdad shortly to continue discussions on normalizing relations, a member of Iran’s parliament told his country’s media on Tuesday. 

Javad Karimi Qudusi, an Iranian MP, told Iran’s Fars News that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud would meet in Baghdad shortly.

According to Qudusi, the foreign ministers will discuss bilateral ties, reopening embassies and consulates, and the crisis in Yemen.

The meeting is the latest in a series of meetings hosted by the Iraqi government since April 2021 as part of Baghdad’s efforts to normalize Saudi-Iran ties and reduce regional tensions. 

Baghdad recently hosted the fifth round of these talks between Riyadh and Tehran. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi participated.

