121 ISIS suspects arrested within a week in Syria’s al-Hol camp: Asayish

The Asayish swept more than 50 per cent of the camp and arrested 121 ISIS suspects, including 15 women.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Asayish on Thursday gave an update on the operation against suspected ISIS cells in al-Hol camp (Photo: SDF Press).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Asayish in a press conference on Thursday said the Asayish arrested 121 suspected ISIS cells in Syria’s al-Hol camp during the seventh day of the “Security and Humanity” operation.

“Our forces have uncovered 16 tunnels and trenches used by ISIS cells to hide and escape from the camp and confiscated a lot of digging equipment,” an Asayish spokesperson said during the press conference.

The security forces also demolished 119 tents that were used by ISIS as training centers and courts for imposing executions and torture sentences.

The spokesperson said the operation will continue “until achieves its goals of securing the lives of the camp residents, depriving ISIS cells of the environment that enables them to spread the extremist ideology among the camp children.”

The Operation Humanity and Security was launched on August 25.

Recently, two separate US delegations visited the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to  underline their continued support to the SDF, the Asayish in the operation against ISIS militants in northeast Syria, and to get an update on the al-Hol operation.

