UN Security Council calls on Iraqi parties to hold peaceful dialogue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The members of the Security Council in a statement on Friday urged all parties to peacefully resolve their political differences.

They also condemned the violence throughout Iraq on August 29 and 30 and expressed deep concern over reported deaths and injuries.

At least thirty people died on August 29 during clashes between armed supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr and Iran-backed factions in the Green Zone.

Nevertheless, violence erupted again on Thursday and four people were killed in overnight clashes between fighters loyal to Sadr, and rival Iran-backed armed groups.

The UN members of the Security Council “appealed for calm and restraint” after the recent clashes and “welcomed statements by parties calling for all to refrain from further violence.”

The UN Security Council urged “all parties to peacefully resolve their political differences, to respect the rule of law, the right of peaceful assembly, and Iraqi institutions, and to avoid violence.“

Moreover, they called for a “peaceful and constructive dialogue to advance reforms and chart a constructive way forward.”

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered his support to Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in a telephone call between the two leaders on Wednesday.

Since last October’s elections Iraqi politicians have failed to form a government.

Muqtada al-Sadr, the largest vote-winner in the elections, has been thwarted in his effort to form a government by an Iranian-directed judicial coup, as well as members of Iraq’s security forces.