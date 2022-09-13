ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On September 13, the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) announced they liberated a 24-year-old Yezidi woman from al-Hol camp during Operation Humanity and Security, the YPJ said in a video.

In a video published on Twitter, the YPJ said during the 20th day of Operation Humanity and Security, the YPJ liberated a 24-years old Yezidi girl named from the al-Hol camp.

The SDF in a later update said was abducted from her homeland Sinjar (Shingal) by ISIS in 2014.

Also on August 3, the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) managed to liberate an 18-year-old Yezidi woman from al-Hol camp.

Read More: Second Yezidi woman liberated during al-Hol campaign

She was recently reunited with her family, who is originally from the Kocho village in Sinjar.

During the Yezidi genocide in August 2014, ISIS kidnapped thousands of Yezidi girls and women, who were sold into slavery.

According to the latest data from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), today 2,700 Yezidi women and children still remain missing, while 325,000 still remain displaced in camps.

Some of the women were found in al-Hol, some are still in Idlib province under rebel control, other Yezidi women were found in Turkey.

Yezidi activist Murad Ismael, the President and co-founder of the Sinjar Academy, told Kurdistan 24 that they "believe hundreds of Yazidis are still in the camp and we appreciate these efforts by SDF to rescue them."

"Many children who no longer can self-identify as Yazidis are there too, not just adults, and they are even more challenging to identify and extract."

He warned that "terrorism" seems to thrive in the camp.

"What is more dangerous, we see pressure to repatriate and re-integrate them into societies which to me is analogous to finding a scorpion nest and intentionally letting them free in your bedroom. I must say good luck to those who believe they can be a reintegrated."

Last update: 15:13 PM