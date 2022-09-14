PM Masrour Barzani, new Russian consul discuss bilateral relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met received Maxim Rubin, the new Russian Consul General to Erbil, the KRG said in a press release on Wednesday.

PM Barzani congratulated the new Russian Consul General on assuming office, "while conveying his best wishes."

The Consul General expressed his country’s desire to develop ties with the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides also discussed the recent developments in Iraq, and the importance of resolving issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the Constitution.

Rubin is replacing his predecessor Oleg Levin who left the post in late July.

The volume of Russian investments in the Kurdistan Region has reached over $2 billion, the country’s ambassador to Iraq said in May.

The Russian oil companies Rosneft and Gazprom are two of the Russian energy giants operating in Iraq’s Kurdish region.