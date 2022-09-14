Politics

PM Masrour Barzani, new Russian consul discuss bilateral relations

PM Barzani congratulated the new Russian Consul General on assuming office, "while conveying his best wishes."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Maxim Rubin, the new Russian Consul General to Erbil, September 14, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Maxim Rubin, the new Russian Consul General to Erbil, September 14, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Russia PM Barzani Russias Consulate General in Erbil Gazprom Rosneft

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met received Maxim Rubin, the new Russian Consul General to Erbil, the KRG said in a press release on Wednesday.

PM Barzani congratulated the new Russian Consul General on assuming office, "while conveying his best wishes."

The Consul General expressed his country’s desire to develop ties with the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides also discussed the recent developments in Iraq, and the importance of resolving issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the Constitution.

Rubin is replacing his predecessor Oleg Levin who left the post in late July.

Read More: KDP Barzani, new Russian envoy discuss academic, economic ties

The volume of Russian investments in the Kurdistan Region has reached over $2 billion, the country’s ambassador to Iraq said in May.

The Russian oil companies Rosneft and Gazprom are two of the Russian energy giants operating in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive