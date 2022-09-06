KDP Barzani, new Russian envoy discuss academic, economic ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) discussed the academic and economic bilateral ties between Erbil and Moscow with Russia’s new envoy to Iraq’s Kurdish region, according to a statement.

Barzani and new Russian Consul General Maxim Rubin met on Tuesday in Erbil, where they also discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the Middle East, according to a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office.

The KDP leader and Russian diplomat reiterated strengthening the bilateral ties, particularly in the economic and academic sectors, the press release added.

Barzani wished the new diplomat success in his new endeavor.

Rubin is replacing his predecessor Oleg Levin who left the post in late July.

The volume of Russian investments in the Kurdistan Region has reached over $2 billion, the country’s ambassador to Iraq said in May.

The Russian oil company Rosneft is one of the energy giants operating in Iraq’s Kurdish region.