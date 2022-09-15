KRI President Barzani hopes Germany will extend German troop presence in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday received a German parliamentary delegation from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) headed by German MP Nils Schmid, and underlined the need for German troops to extend their stay in Iraq.

Thank you to H.E. President Nechirvan Barzani @IKRPresident for receiving our delegation, led by Dr. @NilsSchmid , Foreign Affairs Spokesperson of the #SPD in the 🇩🇪 Bundestag. https://t.co/iMrNK0tk0k — German Consulate Erbil (@GermanyInKRI) September 14, 2022

During the meeting, President Nechirvan Barzani stressed that ISIS in Iraq and Syria is still a real threat, a readout released by the Kurdistan Presidency of their discussion explained.

The President stated that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region “continue to need international assistance to eradicate terrorism and expressed hope that the German parliament will decide on the extension of its troop deployment in the country in October this year.”

Moreover, President Nechirvan Barzani also expressed the gratitude of the Kurdistan Region for Germany’s humanitarian and military assistance.

He also underlined that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region “need European support for the development of their institutions, strengthening of democratic principles and promoting human rights and liberties.”

The German delegation also expressed appreciation for the role of Peshmerga during the fight against ISIS.

“They also reaffirmed the friendship and partnership of Germany with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and underlined that the peace and stability of Iraq is important for the wider region.”

Germany is a member of the US-led coalition against ISIS and has assisted and trained Iraqi and Peshmerga forces since 2014.

German MP Nils Schmid, the spokesperson of the SPD in a tweet said that the goal of the visit was to get their own picture from the situation on the ground since the German parliament in October will vote to extend their mission in Jordan and Iraq.

The German Bundestag agreed in January to extend the German army's mission in Iraq until October 2022.

Our delegation emphasised the continued support of 🇩🇪 for the necessary #Peshmerga reform, in the framework of the Multi-National-Advisory-Group. 5 yrs after its start, substantial progress and real political commitment by the #KRG are urgently needed.@KRG_MOPE pic.twitter.com/Fd8tu0AkHn — German Consulate Erbil (@GermanyInKRI) September 14, 2022

The Consulate General of Germany in Erbil confirmed that the delegation also visited the Kurdistan Parliament and the Ministry of Peshmerga.

The Consulate General of Germany in Erbil in a tweet also underlined that the German delegation emphasised the "continued support of Germany for the necessary Peshmerga reform, in the framework of the Multi-National-Advisory-Group."

Moreover, the German Consulate said that five years "after its start, substantial progress and real political commitment by the #KRG are urgently needed."

Together with the Netherlands, the US, and the UK, Germany forms the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that supports the project to establish a modern and unified Peshmerga force.