KRG to start a new Investment Marketing Strategy to attract foreign investment: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Head of the Department of Media and Information (DMI), Dr. Jotiar Adil, met on Thursday with the Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, Dr. Mohammed Shukri to discuss the establishment of a new marketing strategy.

The DMI said in a press release that the goal is to "attract foreign investments to all sectors of the Kurdistan Region’s economy."

The initiative will include coordination between the Board of Investment, the DMI, and relevant departments of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to develop investment branding for the Kurdistan Region.

"This approach will be aligned with international best practices, which will allow the KRG to promote the nation’s unique brand, facilitate trade exchanges, and attract foreign investors," the DMI said.

On Saturday, Dr. Jotiar Adil also participated in the Slemani Investment and Economic Forum. "The economic development of Slemani province has always been priority for the ninth cabinet, which will continue to help facilitate the flow of investments to the province," he said in a tweet.

The ninth cabinet has authorized the implementation of 206 investment projects with a total budget of $11,629,355,000 in different areas of the Kurdistan Region, the KRG said in August.

In an earlier tweet, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a tweet on Tuesday said that the Kurdistan Region "has the right laws and atmosphere for local and foreign investors to join the many opportunities we have in construction, housing and other industrial sectors."