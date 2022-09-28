KRG strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday strongly condemned the "repetitive (Iranian) violations of the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region."

"Attacks on opposition groups through the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missiles, under any pretext, is an incorrect stance which promotes a misleading interpretation of the course of events," the KRG said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn these continuous attacks which result in the death of civilians and we call for an end to these violations."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted several positions of the Iranian Kurdish opposition groups with “suicide drones” and missiles in both Erbil and Sulaimani provinces.

According to preliminary reports nine people were killed in the attacks, and around 25 were injured.

The UK condemns the continued attacks by Iran on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) which is an unprovoked violation of Iraqi sovereignty. We deplore the loss of innocent civilian life. The UK continues to support the sovereignty and security of Iraq, including the KRI. — David Hunt (@DavidHuntFCDO) September 28, 2022

The United Kingdom Consul General to Erbil David Hunt in a tweet on Wednesday also condemned the attack.

