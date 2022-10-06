US kills ISIS leader Syrian government-held village in Hasakah province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US confirmed on Thursday evening that the US killed an ISIS official in northeast Syria in a helicopter raid.

US Forces Conduct Raid in Northeast Syria against ISIS pic.twitter.com/vu3cnlSz3w — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 6, 2022

“Last night U.S. Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria near the (a) village of Qamishli targeting Rakkan Wahid al-Shanynri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations,” US Central Command (USCENTCOM) said.

“During the operation, the targeted individual was killed and one of his associates was wounded. Two additional associates were detained by U.S. forces,” the press release said.

The US CENTCOM said that no US forces were injured or killed during the operation.

Moreover, they said no civilians were killed or wounded and there was no loss or damage to US equipment.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor on Thursday reported it was the first US helicopter raid in Syrian government-held areas in the Moluk Saray village, 17 kilometres away from south of Al-Qamishli in Al-Hasakah countryside.

“During the US airdrop, the man (a suspected ISIS leader) was killed after refusing to surrender, and an Iraqi person and the commander of the military security faction were arrested in Moluk Saray village,” SOHR said.

“Two families were also arrested in the vicinity of the village,” the report added.

US forces have regularly carried out airdrop operations against senior ISIS leaders in Syrian rebel-held northwest Syria.

Moreover, they have carried out several joint operations with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against ISIS suspects in provinces like Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah.

Read More: 226 ISIS suspects arrested during anti-ISIS operation in al-Hol: Asayish

They also supported a recent Asayish operation in al-Hol camp in which dozens ISIS suspects were arrested.