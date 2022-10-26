President Nechirvan Barzani meets with German parliament delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani received today in Erbil a delegation of the German Parliament’s Defense Committee led by German MP Sarah Nani from the Alliance 90/The Greens.

The visiting delegation included a number of members of the parliament from different parties of the German Bundestag.

"The meeting discussed Germany’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the extension of the deployment of German troops in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region- within the framework of the international coalition- which was recently approved by the German parliament," a readout from the Kurdistan Region Presidency read.

"Discussions also covered the continued threat of ISIS and the latest developments in the wider region."

The German parliament recently extended Germany's military mandate in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq until the end of October 2023.

"President Nechirvan Barzani viewed the German delegation’s visit as an expression of support to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and thanked the Bundestag, the government and the people of Germany for extending the troop deployment of their forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," the presidency said.

Moreover, President Nechirvan Barzani also expressed the Kurdistan Region’s appreciation for Germany’s military and humanitarian support during the war against ISIS.

"The President stressed that ISIS continues to be a serious danger to peace and stability in Iraq, Syria and the wider region threatening the security of Europe. He also commended the cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army and considered it necessary to further strengthen their collaboration."

Regarding the situation in Iraq, the President hoped that the new government will be formed as soon as it is possible to respond to the expectations and demands of the Iraqi citizens.