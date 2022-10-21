German lawmakers extend military mandate in Iraq, Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The majority members of the German parliament voted on extending the European country’s military mission in Iraq and Kurdistan Region on Friday.

Planned to be extended until the end of October 2023, the Bundeswehr – the German armed forces – are stationed in the country to ensure the stabilization efforts and prevention of Islamic State militants’ resurgence in Iraq, a statement from the Bundestag, the county’s parliament, read.

Around 500 German forces will continue training and advising the Iraqi and Kurdish forces, according to the statement.

The European country’s federal government has proposed the extension.

“The German parliament, that is my deep conviction, will follow suit very soon,” the country’s Consul General to Kurdistan Region Klaus Streicher said at his country’s Unity Day in early October.

“It is with the support of assistance from Germany and the rest of our international partners that the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] has been able to focus on the protection and hosting of affected communities and rehabilitation of those traumatized by ISIS brutality,” Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed said during his participation at the event.

Berlin ended its military mandate in Syria previously early this year.

As part of the international coalition to defeat ISIS, Berlin has assisted both Erbil and Baghdad with military training as well as weapons.

This report was updated at 2:42 PM (local time).