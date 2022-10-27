Politics

PM Masrour Barzani assured new Iraqi PM of support for new Erbil-Baghdad relationship

"I assured him of my support for a new beginning between Erbil and Baghdad."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
PM Masrour Barzani on Thursday spoke with Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
PM Masrour Barzani on Thursday spoke with Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Iraqi PM Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani Iraqi government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday spoke with Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

"I assured him of my support for a new beginning between Erbil and Baghdad — one that fosters cooperation over conflict and dialogue over confrontation. The country needs that sort of partnership," PM Masrour Barzani said in a tweet.

Read More: Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani elected Iraq’s new premier

Iraqi lawmakers elected Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani as the country’s seventh premier on Thursday.

Al-Sudani’s cabinet and his nominees for the ministerial positions were approved in majority by the members of parliament on Thursday, he announced. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive