PM Masrour Barzani assured new Iraqi PM of support for new Erbil-Baghdad relationship

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday spoke with Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

"I assured him of my support for a new beginning between Erbil and Baghdad — one that fosters cooperation over conflict and dialogue over confrontation. The country needs that sort of partnership," PM Masrour Barzani said in a tweet.

Iraqi lawmakers elected Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani as the country’s seventh premier on Thursday.

Al-Sudani’s cabinet and his nominees for the ministerial positions were approved in majority by the members of parliament on Thursday, he announced.