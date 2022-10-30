Canadian envoy to Iraq hails KRG reforms, digitalization efforts

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Canadian Ambassador to Iraq Gregory Galligan on Sunday praised the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reforms, particularly in digitalizing the public services, during a meeting with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Barzani received Galligan and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq after the formation of the new government, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The Canadian diplomat hailed the KRG reform program, particularly in digitalizing the public services and the steps the government has taken towards the electronic government, according to the statement.

Galligan expressed his government’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance to the Kurdish government in this regard, the readout noted.

Speaking of Iraq’s political landscape following the government formation, Barzani said the new cabinet has an opportunity to serve all the components impartially, and to resolve the outstanding Erbil-Baghdad issues fundamentally and on the basis of the constitution.

The premier also stressed adhering to the principles of “partnership, balance, and consensus” as a way to solve the issues between the regional and federal governments.

The officials also underlined the importance of protecting the stability and security of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the Middle East as well as combating the negative consequences of climate change on people. They also discussed the elimination of any terrorist acts.

Prime Minister Barzani has recently announced the Region's Digital Transformation Strategy, expected to make the KRG a "GovTech powerhouse" in the coming years.

As part of the digitalization efforts of his cabinet, Barzani also launched the first-ever digital driving license as well as the Region's data center in recent months.