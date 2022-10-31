Iraqi president takes his first official visit

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Monday embarked on his first official visit to Algeria to attend Arab League Summit, his office announced.

The visit comes as a senior diplomatic delegation from Iraq, headed by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, had earlier arrived in the Arab country, where they held a number of bilateral meetings with their counterparts.

Planned to be held on Tuesday, the Arab states’ issues will be discussed, including food insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ramifications as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on the economies of Arab states.

Around 15 presidents, monarchs, and other senior state officials are set to take part in the summit. The Algerian authorities previously announced that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will not take part in the high-profile diplomatic event, citing health reasons.

The first Summit was held on January 1964 in Cairo, where 13 Arab countries attended. The last summit was held in 2019.

This year’s summit is the first summit since Israel’s normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan as well as its maritime deal with Lebanon.