Iraq’s new leadership should translate words into action, says US envoy

The diplomat said that Kurdistan Region and Iraq are “strategic partners” of the US, reassuring that her country would remain in Iraq and the region.
US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski speaks during a panel at MERI forum in capital Erbil, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: Screengrab/MERI)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski on Wednesday welcomed the pledges made by the Iraqi president and premier with regard to tackling corruption and standing up to the other challenges the country faced.

Romanowski’s remarks came during her participation at a Middle East Research Institute (MERI) forum, focusing on the priorities and perspectives of Iraq’s partners, including the European Union and Italy.

The US has welcomed the statement by Iraq’s new premier regarding tackling corruption, but those words need to be translated into action, the diplomat said.

The diplomat said that Kurdistan Region and Iraq are “strategic partners” of the US, reassuring that her country would remain in Iraq and the region.

The Kurdistan Region plays a “vital role in the success and failure” of the Iraqi government, Romanowski said.

Italian Ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti and EU Ambassador to Iraq Ville Varjola also attended the panel.

The European diplomats outlined the contributions both Italy and the EU have made to Iraq in various sectors, including health, development, security, and archeological.

Ambassador Greganti assured that there would not be a change in policies toward Iraq in the new Italian government headed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

