Car explodes in Qamishlo, injuring two

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A car reportedly exploded in the city of Qamishlo, injuring two.

Security forces arrived at the place of the explosion and started an investigation.

The Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted that a Turkish drone struck a civilian car in the city of Qamishlo.

"There are unconfirmed reports of casualties. This marks the 88th drone strike this year according to RIC data," it said.

The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that the car exploded near the "Al-Saada Private School" on the Southern Belt Road of Qamishlo.