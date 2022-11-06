Security

Car explodes in Qamishlo, injuring two

Security forces arrived at the place of the explosion and started an investigation.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A car exploded on Sunday in the Kurdish city of Qamishlo in northeast Syria (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Qamishlo Syria Rojava northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A car reportedly exploded in the city of Qamishlo, injuring two.

The Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted that a Turkish drone struck a civilian car in the city of Qamishlo.

"There are unconfirmed reports of casualties. This marks the 88th drone strike this year according to RIC data," it said.

A car exploded on Sunday in Qamishlo (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24)

The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that the car exploded near the "Al-Saada Private School" on the Southern Belt Road of Qamishlo.

