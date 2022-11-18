US Consulate warns for "potential Turkish military action" in Syria and Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Consulate General Erbil on Friday said it "is monitoring credible open-source reports of potential Turkish military action in northern Syria and northern Iraq in the coming days."

Iraq: We are monitoring credible open-source reports of potential Turkish military action in northern Syria and northern Iraq in the coming days. We continue to strongly advise U.S. citizens to avoid these areas. More at https://t.co/QwIpwPB7RB pic.twitter.com/i9i8DeEQsp — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) November 18, 2022

"The U.S. government continues to strongly advise U.S. citizens to avoid these areas."

In May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a new operation in northeastern Syria to dislodge Kurdish-led forces there.

However, until now Turkey has not launched any new operation.

"The Biden administration is committed to working by, with, and through local counter-ISIS forces, including the SDF," Nicholas Heras, Director, Strategy and Innovation at New Lines Institute in Washington DC, told Kurdistan 24.

"From an American point of view, a major Turkish military operation would disrupt ongoing efforts to prevent ISIS from returning," he added.

But after an explosion in Istanbul killed six people on Nov. 13, Syrian Kurds fear Turkey might launch a new operation since Turkish authorities blamed Syrian Kurdish groups and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for the attack.

Read More: Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Syrian Kurdish groups, including the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have denied a relation to the blast. Also the PKK has denied involvement.