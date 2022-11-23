Peshmerga officials discuss border security with Iraqi officials after recent attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Peshmerga ministry on Wednesday convened with Iraq’s interior and defense ministries in Erbil to discuss the general security situation of the country and recent Iranian and Turkish attacks.

The Peshmerga Chief of Staff, Issa Ozery, discussed the recent Iranian and Turkish attacks on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s border areas with officials from the Iraqi security forces as well as border guards, the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a readout.

The KRG officials reportedly have decided on a strategy aimed at enhancing border security and on implementation procedures that will be followed in the near future.

The meeting also discussed measures to reinforce Peshmerga fighters and border guards in areas where this is required.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) again reiterated that it will not permit the security of any neighboring country to be meddled with through the territory of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Tuesday announced that the Iraqi National Security Council will hold a meeting in the upcoming days to discuss renewed attacks on Iraq by its neighboring countries.

So far, Iran has hit Iranian Kurdish opposition parties four times with rocket and drone attacks during the widespread protests that erupted since the death of Mahsa (Jina) Amini in custody on Sept. 16.