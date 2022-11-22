Iraqi Prime Minister condemns Turkish and Iranian attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, held a press conference after the regular meeting of the Iraqi Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

Sudani announced that Iraqi National Security Council will hold a meeting in the upcoming days to discuss renewed attacks on Iraq by its neighboring countries.

“The attacks were launched without taking Iraq’s permission, that’s why we decry these attacks whether carried out by Turkey or Iran,” the Prime Minister said in a press conference.

Read More: Iran again carries out attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in Kurdistan Region

On November 21, Iran targeted the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) headquarters in the Koya and Jejnikan refugee camps on the outskirts of Erbil.

Read More: Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani elected Iraq’s new premier

On October 27, Sudani was elected as Prime Minister of Iraq by the majority of members of the Iraqi House of Representatives after one year of political deadlock.