Politics

Iraqi Prime Minister condemns Turkish and Iranian attacks

“The attacks were launched without taking Iraq’s permission, that’s why we decry these attacks whether carried out by Turkey or Iran,”
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani during a cabinet meeting. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani during a cabinet meeting. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraq Mohammed Shia Al Sudani Iraq Turkey Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, held a press conference after the regular meeting of the Iraqi Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

Sudani announced that Iraqi National Security Council will hold a meeting in the upcoming days to discuss renewed attacks on Iraq by its neighboring countries.

“The attacks were launched without taking Iraq’s permission, that’s why we decry these attacks whether carried out by Turkey or Iran,” the Prime Minister said in a press conference.

Read More: Iran again carries out attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in Kurdistan Region

On November 21, Iran targeted the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) headquarters in the Koya and Jejnikan refugee camps on the outskirts of Erbil.

Read More: Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani elected Iraq’s new premier

On October 27, Sudani was elected as Prime Minister of Iraq by the majority of members of the Iraqi House of Representatives after one year of political deadlock.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive