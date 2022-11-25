Iraqi PM redeploys border units after increased Iranian and Turkish attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi National Security Council and the Ministry of Peshmerga has agreed to set up a plan to deploy more Peshmerga forces alongside the Iraqi border guards, the Ministry of Peshmerga announced.

On Wednesday evening, the Iraqi National Security Council and the Ministry of Peshmerga held a meeting chaired by the Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Chief of Staff of Peshmerga, the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a press release.

During the meeting both sides "discussed Turkish and Iranian attacks and violations on the Iraqi border."

The Ministry of Peshmerga in a tweet thread said in order to stop these border violations, both sides agreed to unify their efforts to protect the border.

Moreover, they developed a plan to redeploy the border guard forces to control the zero point along Iraq's borders with Iran and Turkey.

Also all the logistical needs will be provided to the border protection forces and financial support will be offered.

Furthermore, the Interior Ministry will increase humanitarian capability to strengthen the border bases.

Since the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in 2019, both Iran and Turkey has stepped up border attacks against Kurdish opposition groups.

While Turkey has struck the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Iran has bombed Iranian Kurdish opposition parties and has also threatened to launch a ground incursion.