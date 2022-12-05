PM Barzani discusses religious coexistence with Shaikh Nehro Al-Kasnazani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani on Monday met with the spiritual master of the Qadiri order in the world Shaikh Nehro Muhammad Al-Kasnazani.

The situation in Kurdistan Region and the latest developments in Iraq were discussed in the meeting, per the readout of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both sides stressed the importance of promoting a culture of moderation and peaceful coexistence between the different components of the Kurdistan Region, the readout added.

On International Day for Tolerance, the day declared by UNESCO in 1995, PM Barzani reaffirmed his commitment to upholding tolerance in the region.

“We’re proud of the culture of coexistence and tolerance we’ve adopted in Kurdistan, and we’re committed to upholding it,” Barzani said on the occasion.