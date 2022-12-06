UNITAD work not possible without Iraqi and Kurdish authorities: UNITAD advisor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – UNITAD’s investigation work would not be possible without the national authorities of Iraq, including the Kurdish region, Special Adviser of the UN body investigating ISIS crimes Christian Ritscher told the Security Council on Monday.

During the briefing, Ritscher, submitted the Ninth report on the activities of UNITAD. The United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD) has been mandated to investigate the crimes against humanity committed by ISIS in Iraq.

UNITAD's SA, Mr. Christian Ritscher, submitted the Ninth report on the activities of UNITAD. During his briefing to the UNSC he appreciated the support of the KRG to the Investigative Team to effectively implement its mandate particularly on case-building and information-sharing. pic.twitter.com/LiplipTNPA — Dr. Dindar Zebari (@KRG_Coordinator) December 5, 2022

“During his briefing to the UNSC he appreciated the support of the KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) to the Investigative Team to effectively implement its mandate particularly on case-building and information-sharing,” Dr. Dindar Zebari, KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, said in a tweet.

Read More: KRG Coordinator and UNITAD’s Special Advisor asserted Mutual Commitment for Partnership

“The report provides extensive details on the status and the progress of UNITAD's investigative priorities in Iraq and the KRG,” he added.

UNITAD Special Adviser Ritscher also mentioned that UNITAD has held intensive one-week training courses for judges from across the country as well as a pilot training course on international crimes case-building with judges and prosecutors from the Kurdish Region of Iraq.

He also added UNITAD is also bolstering the Joint Investigation Team in surfacing evidence for prosecuting ISIS crimes against the Yezidi minority in August 2014, when thousands endured a genocidal campaign of sexual violence and enslavement, mass executions, forced conversions and other brutal crimes.

“This work is key in ensuring that ISIL (ISIS) perpetrators, those who committed such heinous international crimes are held accountable before competent courts, wherever they are,” he said.

Fergus Eckersley, UK Political Coordinator at the UN, at the Security Council meeting on UNITAD, during the UN Security Council event “reiterate the importance of collaboration between Iraq, including the Kurdistan Regional Government, and UNITAD.”

“Wide ranging, and comprehensive coordination between all three is crucial for progress,” he concluded.