KRG Coordinator and UNITAD’s Special Advisor asserted Mutual Commitment for Partnership

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy Dindar Zebari and the UN Investigative Team headed by Special Advisor Christian Ritscher (UNITAD) asserted mutual commitment for Partnership on Sunday to Promote Accountability for crimes committed by Da’esh.

Zebari received Ritscher in his office in Erbil, where they highlighted the domestic legislative framework and expressed gratitude for the timely accomplishment of the requirements that underpin the legal basis for holding ISIS terrorists accountable for committing crimes under international law – genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

I welcomed Mr. Christian Ritscher, Special Advisor of UNITAD. We emphasized the need to continue bilateral coordination aimed at prosecuting ISIS, a step which will redress some of the agonies of the victims of terrorism and will validate the occurrence of international crimes. pic.twitter.com/VUx3o5oYZK — Dr. Dindar Zebari (@KRG_Coordinator) July 3, 2022

“Ritscher acknowledged the active involvement of the official institutions of the Kurdistan Region in assisting UNITAD to gather and process substantial pieces of evidence that are essential to prosecute ISIS detainees for committing crimes under international law,” read a statement by the KRG Office of the Coordinator for International Advocacy (OCIA)

UNITAD’s Special Advisor also stated that “the mission of the Investigation Team partly depends on such an inclusive and consistent involvement.”

SA Christian Ritscher was delighted to meet today in #Erbil w/ @KRG_Coordinator for International Advocacy Dr. Dindar Zebari. They discussed @kurdistan Regional Government's support to UNITAD's work in pursuing #justice for victims & survivors of #ISIL international crimes. pic.twitter.com/dJdz0fSuyd — UNITAD (@UNITAD_Iraq) July 3, 2022

The OCIA’s statement mentioned that “since the start of KRG-UNITAD work engagement in Summer 2020, the KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy was officially appointed as the regional government’s representative to oversee the coordination with UNITAD.

OCIA’s statement indicated that the engagement covers a wide array of intensive projects, including case-building, digitization, witness protection, exhumation of mass graves, and detainee interviews – which are rigorously connected to a robust information-sharing process.

Edited by NA