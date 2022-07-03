Humanitarian

KRG Coordinator and UNITAD’s Special Advisor asserted Mutual Commitment for Partnership

“Ritscher acknowledged the active involvement of the official institutions of the Kurdistan Region in assisting UNITAD to gather and process substantial pieces of evidence that are essential to prosecute ISIS detainees for committing crimes under international law.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy Dindar Zebari in meeting with UNITAD Special Advisor Christian Ritscher in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, July 3, 2022. (Photo: OCIA)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy Dindar Zebari and the UN Investigative Team headed by Special Advisor Christian Ritscher (UNITAD) asserted mutual commitment for Partnership on Sunday to Promote Accountability for crimes committed by Da’esh.

Zebari received Ritscher in his office in Erbil, where they highlighted the domestic legislative framework and expressed gratitude for the timely accomplishment of the requirements that underpin the legal basis for holding ISIS terrorists accountable for committing crimes under international law – genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

“Ritscher acknowledged the active involvement of the official institutions of the Kurdistan Region in assisting UNITAD to gather and process substantial pieces of evidence that are essential to prosecute ISIS detainees for committing crimes under international law,” read a statement by the KRG Office of the Coordinator for International Advocacy (OCIA)

UNITAD’s Special Advisor also stated that “the mission of the Investigation Team partly depends on such an inclusive and consistent involvement.”

The OCIA’s statement mentioned that “since the start of KRG-UNITAD work engagement in Summer 2020, the KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy was officially appointed as the regional government’s representative to oversee the coordination with UNITAD.

OCIA’s statement indicated that the engagement covers a wide array of intensive projects, including case-building, digitization, witness protection, exhumation of mass graves, and detainee interviews – which are rigorously connected to a robust information-sharing process.

 

