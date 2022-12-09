Hungarian president arrives in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Katalin Novák, President of Hungary, on Friday arrived in Erbil and was welcomed by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

After visiting Bartella and Telskuf to open a school there, Novak is scheduled to meet with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday to inaugurate a new SABIS school in Ankawa.

As the first Hungarian head to visit Iraq, she will meet Hungarian soldiers stationed in Iraq, and humanitarian projects implemented under the auspices of the Hungary Helps program.

Hungarian president arrived in Baghdad early Friday and met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid.

"We both agree that fighting terrorism is essential to preserving our democracies," she wrote in the Tweet.

Historical meeting w President @LJRashid in Baghdad. We both agree that fighting terrorism is essential to preserving our democracies.I was especially proud to hear the appreciative words of the Pres regards to the 🇭🇺 troops’mission&their contribution to peace & stability of 🇮🇶. pic.twitter.com/CTdRzwg4Fk — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) December 9, 2022

Read More: Minister of Peshmerga thanks Hungary for support

Last week, a high military delegation of the Ministry of Peshmerga participated in a security conference in Hungary.

Read More: Hungary hands over a training camp to the Ministry of Peshmerga

The Hungarian army in April handed over a training camp to the Ministry of Peshmerga, which was attended by top Hungarian officials.

Katalin Novák is the first female President of Hungary, who was elected on March 10, 2022, by the majority of the Hungarian Parliament.